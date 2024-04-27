RIP, Slim Shady!: Eminem announces new album The Death of Slim Shady

IANS

Rapper Eminem, who recently appeared at the NFL Draft, has announced that his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace), will be released this summer.

A trailer for the album features a true crime reporter discussing the demise of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady. “Through his complex and oft-criticised, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” he said.

Eminem’s longtime associate 50 Cent also makes a cameo. “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath,” he says.

The reporter in the video continued, “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.” Eminem himself makes an appearance and stated, “I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim.”