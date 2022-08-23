RIP, Virginia Patton...

Hollywood actress Virginia Patton Moss, the last surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, passed away on August 18 in Albany, Georgia, at the age of 97.
Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss as a young actor in It’s a Wonderful Life paid a tribute to her co-star on her Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old. She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Before quitting acting, Moss appeared in four more movies.
