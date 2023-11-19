 RishabhJaiswal, who is portraying the character of Krish Bansal in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks to us about working in the show and more : The Tribune India

You have become part of the cast post the leap. What was your reaction when you were offered the role?

It was a surreal feeling. I couldn’t believe that I was in a show that has been loved by the entire nation. I always wanted to work with Rajan Shahi sir, it came true when I did Anupama but it was not for a long period. But then, I believe God always has bigger and better plans for you.

The show has been running for 15 years, which is rare. How is it working with Rajan Shahi?

Rajan Shahi treats us as his family members. It doesn’t feel like a work place because he makes sure that we are comfortable and looked after because half of our time is spent on the sets.

Tell us about your role.

My character’s name is Krish Bansal. He’s the son of Sanjay Bansal who’s in in-charge of the law firm which is managed by the Poddars. The character gives GenZ vibes. He’s fun, he’s a rebel, he’s carefree. Basically, he’s Rishabh Jaiswal in real life.

How do you think the audience will connect with the theme of the show?

I think in real life too most of the time we don’t get to live with the person that we love and I feel that’s the audience is going to connect with it because be it a 15 year old kid or an old lady everybody has fallen in love sometime or the other. Love really connects you with people.

The show symbolises human values and relationships. And Rajan Shahi is known for his crisp storytelling. Share your views.

I genuinely think that YRKKH celebrates life. It actually showcases every festival and the family bonding, and in today’s time everybody needs that feeling of belongingness.

Love triangles make for interesting drama. Share your views.

Definitely. It makes things quite interesting as emotions run high. As a viewer I also love to watch dramas that makes me guess what is going to happen next.

