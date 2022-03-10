Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen to debut on OTT on March 31

Sharmaji Namkeen, starring the late Rishi Kapoor in his last on-screen portrayal, is heading for an OTT release as it will premiere on March 31.
Harping on the themes of self-realisation and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen tells the story of a recently retired man, who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle.
The film, directed by Hitesh Bhatia, also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, and Isha Talwar. In fact, it is the first Hindi movie where the two actors - Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal - have come together to play one character. The film will be premiering on March 31 on Prime Video.” – IANS
