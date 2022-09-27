RJ-turned-actress MalishkaMendonsa talks about her short film Parde Mein Rehne Do, which has been released on Amazon miniTV

What is the feedback for Parde Mein Rehne Do?

I sent the trailer to Shah Rukh Khan and he really liked it. It was quite a feedback!

What is this short film all about?

The film revolves around the problem of body-shaming and the negative effects it has on people, particularly young girls. The story is based around Kuhu, a young lady, who, after leaving an abusive marriage that was emotionally taxing, is introduced by a friend to the world of online dating. But as she starts a new chapter in her life, she faces a fresh set of difficulties and insecurities.

What made you accept this project?

Parde Mein Rehne Do is a very special project for me. The concept and the character instantly clicked with me. I am playing the role of Kuhu and believe that every woman has a Kuhu inside her. It has a beautiful message that one should always accept oneself.

Since when have you been associated with acting?

I have done theatre and acting has been my passion for long. I was quite active in dramatics during student days. I have taken part in an Urdu play as well.

What kind of insecurities do you have as an actor?

There were insecurities that held me back because there is a certain way a heroine should look. And I did not fit into that stereotype. But thanks to OTT platforms, everything has changed now. I did not pursue acting much because I thought I did not look like a heroine. My only focus as an actor now is that people should see my acting!

You have done podcast as well. Tell us about that.

It was based on the #MeToo movement and titled #MainBhi. It has also won an award. I am doing another one soon! My aim as an artiste is to always entertain, irrespective of the medium.

As an artiste what are your unfulfilled dreams?

I want to create my own content some day, which someone can direct.

One person whom you look up to in your life and why?

It has to be my mother, Lily Mendonsa. I lost my father quite early. And she has single-handedly managed everything for me.

