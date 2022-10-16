Robbie Coltrane, widely known as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, passed away on October 14

Robbie Coltrane, who was widely known as Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, passed away on Friday (October 14). He was 72. Coltrane’s agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the news: “Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996, with Sir Michael Gambon. He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.”

Robbie had been ill for the past two years. Following his demise, fans as well as industry colleagues took to social media and paid tributes. Actor Daniel Radcliffe said: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to make us laugh constantly as kids on the sets. I’ve especially fond memories of him from Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories as well as cracking jokes to keep our morale up.”

Emma Watson wrote on her Instagram Story, “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child, and also as an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense that he played a giant — he could fill any space with his brilliance.”

Bonnie Wright, Tom Felton, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, James Phelps and many others also tweeted in memory of the departed soul. — TMS