 Rock 'n' Roll icon, 'Private Dancer' hit-maker, winner of eight Grammys, Tina Turner dies at 83 : The Tribune India

Rock 'n' Roll icon, 'Private Dancer' hit-maker, winner of eight Grammys, Tina Turner dies at 83

Rock 'n' Roll icon, 'Private Dancer' hit-maker, winner of eight Grammys, Tina Turner dies at 83


Soulful diva Tina Turner, who had a lengthy run of ‘60s and ‘70s R&B hits and struck major pop stardom during the ‘80s, died after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday. She was 83.

Beyonce sings with Tina Turner at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2008

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her representative said in a statement.

More than a decade after her crossover hit Proud Mary with husband Ike, Tina Turner ascended to the pinnacle of pop fame with the 1984 Capitol Records album Private Dancer. The collection, which spawned a trio of top-10 pop hits, sold five million copies and garnered four Grammy Awards.

The star of late singer Tina Turner is adorned with flowers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. REUTERS

Screen act

Raw-voiced, leggy, peripatetic and provocative onstage, the magnetic Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock in the farming community Nutbush, Tennessee, segued effortlessly into big screen roles.

Tina Turner celebrates her birthday with friend Erwin Bach and American singer Lionel Richie, at a party in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1998

She appeared as the Acid Queen in Ken Russell’s 1975 adaptation of the rock opera Tommy and as villainess Aunty Entity in George Miller’s action sequel Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome. She sang the title song, penned by Bono and the Edge of U2, for the 1995 James Bond film Golden Eye.

The winner of eight Grammys, Turner was a 1991 Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and was recognised at the 2005 Kennedy Center Honors for her achievements.

Singers Cher and Tina Turner croon together in New York in 1999

Turner was still in her teens when she began recording with future husband Ike Turner; their tumultuous partnership produced 15 years of popular singles, culminating in the 1971 crossover smash Proud Mary. In 1976, the vocalist fled her abusive marriage and she detailed her violence-scarred relationship in the 1986 bestseller I, Tina, which served as the basis for the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Tina Turner on stage in 1993

In 1993, Turner scored her final U.S. top 10 hit with I Don’t Wanna Fight, a song recorded for the top-20 soundtrack of the biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It. Director Brian Gibson’s film starred Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett, who both received Oscar nods for their work, just as Ike and Tina.

Spiritual note

A devotee of Buddhist chanting since the early 1970s, who never abandoned the Baptist faith of her youth, Turner released Beyond, a collaborative album of Buddhist and Christian music and chanting in 2012.

In 2013 — the same year she relinquished her American citizenship and took up residency in Switzerland — Turner married German music exec Irwin Bach, her companion of 27 years. She suffered a number of ailments in her later years, but the most severe of these was kidney disease. — IANS

Tributes trail

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma, and used it as a means to help change the world?” Angela Bassett, actress

“Epitome of power and passion.” Beyonce, singer

“She was a role model not only for me, but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.” Oprah Winfrey, talk show host

“Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself… Today we join fans around the world in honouring the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and a star whose light will never fade.” Barack Obama, former US president

“Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality! You were my childhood.” Viola Davis, actress

“I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.” Mick Jagger, musician

“We have lost one of the world’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable. Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news.” Elton John, singer

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Joe Biden, US president

“While we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked.” Bryan Adams, singer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fire breaks out at Patiala's Punjabi University

2
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

3
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

6
Delhi

AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

7
Nation

Modi govt’s ‘arrogance’ has ‘destroyed’ parliamentary system: Congress

8
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

9
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli jail

10
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott

2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM ‘Z-plus’ cover

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

11 pharma firms in Himachal Pradesh told to shut operations

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI

Four cow vigilantes convicted in Alwar lynching case, get 7-yr RI


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune’s Edu Expo kicks off in UT today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment