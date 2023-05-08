Rocking life

While Sanya Malhotra is creating a buzz on social media for her upcoming film Kathal, the actress recently made a post on her social media handle about another upcoming film of hers. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and is set to release on September 7.
Currently, Sanya is promoting Kathal, in which she plays the role of a police officer. Apart from Jawan and Kathal, Sanya also has Mrs. as well as Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...