Rocking life

While Sanya Malhotra is creating a buzz on social media for her upcoming film Kathal, the actress recently made a post on her social media handle about another upcoming film of hers. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and is set to release on September 7.

Currently, Sanya is promoting Kathal, in which she plays the role of a police officer. Apart from Jawan and Kathal, Sanya also has Mrs. as well as Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.