Rockstar reunion: Nargis Fakhri meets Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes

It was a mini reunion of Rockstar cast as Nargis Fakhri and Aditi Rao Hydari walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival on May 22. Nargis attended the screening of Forever Young (Les Amandiers). She was seen wearing a baby pink embellished gown with shimmers. It was a voluminous, halter neck gown with a plunging neckline. Aditi on the other hand picked another Sabyasachi outfit for Cannes red carpet on Sunday. She wore a laced black gown, along with Sabyasachi’s signature belt. She had her hair styled in a bun and wore a pink scarf over it.

Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Aditi with caption,

“From Rockstar to Cannes Film Festival #Reunion.”