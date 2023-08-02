Rohit Choudhary is a part of Gadar 2, which will hit the screens on August 11. Here's a chitchat with the actor

Tell us about your role in Gadar 2.

I am portraying Major Malik, a formidable character in the Pakistani army. He has a strong and resolute demeanour.

How was your experience of shooting for the film?

I’ve had the pleasure of sharing scenes with esteemed actors like Sunny Deol ji. Additionally, I’ve had the delightful opportunity to work with Utkarsh Sharma, who is making the experience truly remarkable.

How has your equation with Anil Sharma?

He is not just a friend, but also a big brother figure to me. We’ve shared a strong bond for the past 15 years. Anil ji admired my performance in the film. Our equation is fantastic, and I genuinely hope that in the future, you will witness us collaborating once again on another project under his direction.

Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh is also debuting in this movie. How do you see him as an actor?

Utkarsh Sharma, son of Anil Sharma, has proven himself to be a great actor. When you watch the movie, you’ll notice how Utkarsh has showcased his talent brilliantly.

Have you undergone any special preparation for your role?

I have always maintained a physique with six-pack abs, but since this story is set before 1971, Anil ji advised me to appear more bulky. To achieve this look, I gained around three–four kilos. For the past two years, I haven’t trimmed my beard because my character’s look in Gadar 2 requires that. I’ve decided not to chop it until the movie is released.

