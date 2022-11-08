Rohit Choudhary recently made his music video debut with the song 'Maar Sutteya' by Gajendra Verma. The actor talks about it and his upcoming projects

How was the experience of shooting the video?

My friend, who is a casting director, was in search of a person with a particular look for the music video. They had taken around 25-30 auditions but rejected all. Then, he sent my profile across to the makers. They didn’t even take my audition and we shot the video in Jaipur!

Music videos have become a trend these days. Do you agree?

These things have been going on since a long time, but nowadays people have made it a trend. Many people get to work in a music video, like the actors, singers, composers, writers etc. So, it’s a good thing.

Besides looks, are acting skills also important in music videos?

Yes, indeed, because in those three-four minutes you have to prove yourself as an actor. Acting is important because that determines if people will watch it or not. I don’t act much, I just keep it natural.

You’re based in Delhi, so how easy or difficult is to shuttle between Mumbai and Delhi?

My base and business is in Delhi. I joined this industry during the last seven-eight years and then bought a house in Mumbai. When there is work, I stay at that house. So, it becomes a habit to travel.

Being an actor, producer and entrepreneur, what excites you the most and why?

Everything. I am working as a producer, financer and I have a real estate business in Delhi. Along with that, I am acting as well. I do everything with dedication.

How do you manage to stay so fit?

Since school time, I have been into sports. My brother and father were into wrestling, and there was a healthy environment at home. I was a national-level swimmer too. I played judo as well. So being into sports, I was always into fitness. And for being fit, you have to work on yourself permanently and be disciplined.

Who is your role model in life?

My father is the role model for me. The most important thing that I have learnt from him is that no matter whatever the situation, one should not panic and be confident, and keep working hard towards the goals.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar. Their acting is really great.