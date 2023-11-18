Romantic melody: Shreya Ghoshal, Shekhar Ravjiani come up with the single Vaari Vaari

Singing maestros Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar Ravjiani’s latest collaborative single Vaari Vaari is a beautifully soulful, and emotionally fulfilling romantic song. While the music production is as poppy and Bollywood-like as can be, the video and the lyrics are much more rooted and simpler.
As such, the song isn’t power packed but is instead a very peaceful and mellow kind of romantic ballad, which is perfect for weddings, parties, or just for long drives. Penned by Avinash Chouhan, the song celebrates love, friendship, romance and relationships. The lyrics cover the many ups and downs of a couple in love, navigating their relationship as they affirm their love and decide that for any ills that may come their way, they are together. The song has been composed by Shekhar.
