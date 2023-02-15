Zing TV to air K-drama series Suspicious Partner

Korean dramas or K-dramas are greatly loved by the Indian youth. Zing is known for bringing some of these amazing K-drama shows for its audience. This February, for Valentine’s Day, the channel sprinkled the feeling of love with romantic K-drama series, Suspicious Partner. Released on February 13, the blockbuster K-drama is set to air on the channel’s hugely popular Hallyu Time slot every weekday from 6 pm to 7 pm.
Suspicious Partner will tug at your heartstrings with a fascinating and immersive narrative meshing a rare combination of romance and crime. The show moves along the life of two prosecutors, Noh Ji-wook, played by Ji Chang-wook and Eun Bong-hee, played by Nam Ji-hyun, who solve cases together. The contrasting personalities of Ji Wook and Bong Hee make it an entertaining drama, while the murder mystery element keeps things tense and thrilling.
