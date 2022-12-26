Riya Sharma to play a 17th century princess in 'Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi se Pare'

What happens when love brings two people together breaking the boundaries of time? Based on the same premise is Sony SAB’s upcoming show, Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare. It’s a love story that follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara. Riya Sharma, a popular television actor will be seen essaying the lead role of Tarapriya, a princess from the 17th century. Blessed with the power of healing by touch, she is strong-willed, ambitious, and intelligent.

Riya said, “The show breaks the clutter with its unusual love story that goes against the boundaries of time. The best part about portraying my character Tarapriya is that she belongs to a different era, one that we have often imagined. I believe this show will offer viewers something unique as it beautifully narrates the journey of two people from two different worlds.”