Royal touch: Actress Aneesha Madhok talks about her musical play Ananda, and more

Can you share your experience of working in the musical Ananda, which has been directed by Muzaffar Ali?

The entire experience has been transformative for me. Studying theatre and starring in a Hollywood project, then returning to Delhi for Ananda with Muzaffar Ali has expanded my worldview of art. His aura leaves me in awe, not just because of his name, but his ability to surrender to art beyond limitations. I am truly grateful.

What is the potential of musicals in India?

I believe India is catching up. With my learnings from the University of Southern California, I want to elevate the standards of art in our country, particularly in showcasing the talent representing India.

Can you tell us about your character, Jhumki, in the play?

Jhumki is a young seductress encountering the spiritually enlightened Ananda. Regarding my look, I believe elegance is a state of mind and cannot be bought. All my outfits in the play have been designed by Sama Ali and Meera Ali.

How was it working with Kabir Bedi, who narrates the play?

Working with Kabir Bedi has been an honour. I first met him at the Jaipur polo grounds in New Delhi, and he’s not only kind and gracious but also globally admired. It’s a privilege to be part of this production with him.

Can you describe the play’s essence and what makes it unique?

Ananda combines calmness, creativity and receptibility, creating a unique artistic experience. Muzaffar Ali’s ability to transcend artistic limitations adds a royal touch to the production.

How would you describe the response to Ananda?

Ananda received an overwhelming response! The shows were fully sold out, and the feedback has been amazing till now.

How was your experience working with director Muzaffar Ali?

It was always my dream to work with him, and words cannot express the gratitude I have for the experience.