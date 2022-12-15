RRR most popular Indian movie, Panchayat top web series on IMDb list

South Indian films seem to be ruling the roost as nine out of 10 most popular Indian movies on the IMDb list, are from southern states starting with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which landed the top spot followed by The Kashmir Files—the only Hindi language film in the list.

The Kashmir Files

Speaking on RRR being the IMDb Most Popular Indian Film of 2022, filmmaker Rajamouli said, “I am grateful to IMDb for the honour and would like to thank viewers worldwide for their love and appreciation. This celebration belongs to the entire cast and crew who worked relentlessly to create the magic viewers witnessed on screen.”

K.G.F: Chapter 2

The third spot on the list was grabbed by the Yash-starrer K.G.F: Chapter 2 followed by Vikram, which starrer the heavyweights of Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil and Suriya.

Panchayat

The Rishab Shetty-starrer super-hit Kantara too features on the list at the fifth position with R. Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect a biopic on the space scientist Nambi Narayanan, grabbing the No. 6 position. Major, another biopic on the list, based on the Indian Army officer—Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who laid his life in service to the nation during the 26/11 attacks of Mumbai, is on the No. 7 spot. As for web series, Panchayat is the most popular Indian series followed by Delhi Crime, Rocket Boys and Human on second, third and fourth spot respectively. —IANS