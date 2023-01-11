RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara, Gangubai Kathiawadi make it to Oscars 2023 reminder list

ANI

Blockbusters RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara and Gangubai Kathiawadi have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a reminder list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars 2023.

Previously, Pan Nalin’s Gujarati film Chhello Show was announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2023. Apart from them, the list also features Indian films Me Vasantrao and Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sharing his excitement, director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema.” #PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all,” he added.

Rishab Shetty also took to Twitter and shared a thankful note for the fans for an overwhelming response to his film Kantara.