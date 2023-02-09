Ruchi Singh recollects a tough phase of her career

Ruchi Singh is popularly known for her role in the shows Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein 2 and Vighnaharta Ganesh. The actress reveals that she went through a no-work phase after her first show. Ruchi shares, “Being in this profession isn’t easy because getting work here is pretty unpredictable. I went through a phase when I had no work.”
She continues, “After my first show, Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein Season 2, which ran for around two years, I had no work to do. The whole year I had no project and was genuinely so demotivated. I tried my best, but nothing worked in my favour. I would call it a tough period professionally. And Mumbai is an expensive city and is not kind to struggling actors at all. It was a time I was going through a lot of stress. Every actor goes through a phase when he has no work in hand and during that time, one can only stay patient and hope for the best.”
