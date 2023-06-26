Ruhi Singh receives love and appreciation from fans for her performance in Social Currency

Ruhi Singh’s performance in Netflix’s Social Currency has captivated the audience.

In response to the overwhelming love from fans, Ruhi says, “I am deeply touched by the incredible support and messages from fans all over the world. Your kind words mean the world to me. Social Currency was an incredible experience, and I’m overwhelmed with the love you have shown me. Thank you for believing in me, and I will continue to work hard and strive to bring you more captivating performances in the future.”