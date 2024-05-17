Rustic flavour

ANI

In the midst of Cannes Film Festival's dazzle, the Cannes Marketplace showcased a distinctive Indian film this year. Tale of Rising Rani, a Stripes Entertainment production that weaves an engaging tale set against the backdrop of rural India.

Directed by Prakash Saini, produced by Geeta and Ashok Kumar Sharma with executive producer Kunal Rohra, Tale of Rising Rani takes audiences on a journey into the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where the Braj language resonates with the rhythm of daily life.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Stuti Agrawal, Anju Gaur, Anant Saraswat, and Anil Yadav, the film presents a true story of the transformation of a young but exceptionally resilient girl called Rani.