Rustic flavour

In the midst of Cannes Film Festival's dazzle, the Cannes Marketplace showcased a distinctive Indian film this year. Tale of Rising Rani, a Stripes Entertainment production that weaves an engaging tale set against the backdrop of rural India.
Directed by Prakash Saini, produced by Geeta and Ashok Kumar Sharma with executive producer Kunal Rohra, Tale of Rising Rani takes audiences on a journey into the heart of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where the Braj language resonates with the rhythm of daily life.
Featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Stuti Agrawal, Anju Gaur, Anant Saraswat, and Anil Yadav, the film presents a true story of the transformation of a young but exceptionally resilient girl called Rani.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s economy to expand by around 7 per cent this year, country getting more investments than China: UN expert
The mid-year update of the World Economic Situation and Pros...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday