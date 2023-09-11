Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy impresses

Being autistic, despite all the challenges he faced in life, contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy delivered a breath-taking performance and has been selected for the mega audition round of the new season of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. His performance not only impressed the judges and fellow contestants, but also Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, TemjenImna Along. In fact, he posted the video of Kartik’s performance on his social media handle and captioned it as: “I got goosebumps.”

Impressed by his singing, judge Anu Malik said, “Kartik gave a fantastic performance despite his condition. I have to say if God has not blessed Kartik with some things, he has gifted him with others.”

Himesh Reshammiya added, “Kartik you and your music is just great. I must say, the song you chose is a very difficult one, but you sang really well.” Neeti Mohan said, “Kartik your performance was just magical. I believe we don’t choose music, music chooses us, and, today, we can say that the way music has chosen you, it is nothing but a miracle.