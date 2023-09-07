Saahil Uppal on his character in Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2

Saahil Uppal is set to feature in upcoming episodes of the recently released season of Fuh Se Fantasy. Sahil says after essaying a business tycoon or a gentleman, he, for the first time, will be seen playing a middle class boy.
Saahil said, “I’m delighted to be part of this beautiful series. This is my second show on the digital platform after Challava in 2022. I don’t want to be categorised with any particular platform. As an actor, I wish to grow while playing challenging and layered roles in interesting stories. I’m doing TV, and have also acted in a film titled First Second Chance. And in future too I wish to act for all the platforms and connect with their audience. I feel each platform has its own merits.”
Talking about his role, he added, “I play a young Chandigarh guy, Raunak, who has a celebrity crush. And he’s always follows her updates and finally makes a way to her. This is a very interesting story based on a common fantasy.”
He concluded saying the role in the series was completely opposite to what he had played previously.
“I had mostly played a powerful role of a business tycoon, or a gentleman. But it is the first time I’m playing a middle class guy from the North. This was very new to me hence I enjoyed shooting and the experience with the team and our director was amazing and will be memorable.”
Sahil, who has previously played a lead role in TV shows like Pinjra Khoobsurti Ka, Jyoti... Umeedon Se Sajee, Ek Shringaar Swabhiman is paired opposite actress Kanika Mann in Fuh Se Fantasy Season 2.
