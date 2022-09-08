Saiyami Kher is teaming up with Gulshan Devaiah for her next, which is an untitled drama genre film

Saiyami Kher is teaming up with Gulshan Devaiah for an untitled drama genre film. The project is being helmed by Anurag Kashyap and currently being shot in Hyderabad. This won’t be the first time that both actors will team up. Earlier, they had worked together in the anthology Unpaused Season 1, produced by Amazon Prime. Saiyami says, “It is an interesting project and something that will stay with people for a long time.” — TMS