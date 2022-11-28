Salman Khan and Revathi to reunite

There’s a new development in much-anticipated Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. Salman will be sharing screen space with Revathi after 32 years. The two were last seen together in the 1991 romantic film, Love. However, not much is revealed about her character in the upcoming Yash Raj banner film.

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is touted to create YRF spy universe as Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3 has also been confirmed.

The same way Salman will be seen in SRK’s Pathaan releasing in January 2023 as Tiger. The action-thriller is locked for a Diwali 2023 release. It is the third film in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.