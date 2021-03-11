Sambhavna Seth admitted to hospital

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth has been vocal about her IVF journey in the past few years. The actress had shared about the side effects of the process and her sufferings.
She recently caught an infection which got worsened and on August 11, Sambhavna was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, the actress was having headaches and fever. Further updates on her health are awaited.
Sambhavna has earlier shared a video where she discussed her weight gain after failed IVF cycles. In the video, she spoke about how she was being trolled for her weight. She shared, “I want to share something with you today. In recent videos, you must have noticed I have been asking Avinash if I have gained weight. It is something I know. I have seen myself in a fit body when I was able to dance easily. Now, also I dance easily but with a not-so-fit body because of my health complications.”
