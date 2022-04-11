Sameer Ali, Virat Kohli’s look-alike, on the sets of Chef Vs Fridge S2

Chef Sameer Ali would be seen competing against chef Asif Qureshi in the third episode of Zee Café’s Chef Vs Fridge’ Season 2. He is not only a skilled culinary professional, but also a look-alike of Virat Kohli. Hailing from the land of Nawabs, Hyderabad, chef Sameer Ali always aspired to be a model and an actor. The fitness enthusiast has also worked as a body-double for Virat Kohli in various ad films. While his passion for cooking has blossomed slowly over the years with experience, fitness has always been his priority.
Speaking about his experience on Chef Vs Fridge Season 2, he says, “This was my first experience of participating in a cooking reality show, but I have always been a fan of such shows. I was aware of the challenges that I might have to face as I followed the show regularly. Since, it was a competition, it made me a bit nervous. On the other hand, due to my past experience in modelling and working in ad films, I do not have the fear for camera, which was a plus point. Challenges by the judges and the boss chiller made me a little tense but all went well.”
