Sana Amin Sheikh is back

Sana Amin Sheikh has been part of TV shows like Pratigya, Kya Mast Hai Life and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. She has also starred in films like Singham, Table No. 21, and Island City. The actor, who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Bhi Aise Bhi 3, is all set to make her TV comeback with Chitra Vakil Sharma’s next show.

Sana, reportedly, will play the lead in the show opposite Sahil Phull of Dosti Anokhi fame. The show will touch on a socially relevant topic, and she has already started her preparation for the character.

The show is currently in the pre-production stage.