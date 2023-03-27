Sanah Kapur on sharing screen space with maasi Ratna Pathak Shah

Amazon Original series Happy Family: Conditions Apply showcases how the members of a joint family bond with one another.

Among many vibrant characters in the series, Ayushi Dholakia, played by the very promising Sanah Kapur, is the voice of Gen Z in the family. She loves to tease her grandmother Hemlata, played by Ratna Pathak Shah. Seeing the real-life maasi-bhanji portraying the role of dadi-poti in reel life is a delight.

Sanah says, “While working with my maasi (mother’s sister), I had to take on yet another family member challenge. It was, to be honest, really exciting and entertaining, but there was pressure. She works in a completely different manner and follows a distinct format. She takes on an entirely different persona when she acts. All maasis are like your mother, but they are much friendlier and less controlling. However, she is quite professional when it comes to working, but it was also fun.”

Happy Family: Conditions Apply, produced by Hats Off Productions, features an ensemble cast of Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesh Jhulka, Sanah Kapur, Raunak Kamdar and Meenal Sahu in pivotal roles. The first six episodes are streaming now on Prime Video, followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until March 31.