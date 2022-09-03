Sandeep Sharma talks about his character in Swaran Ghar

Sandeep Sharma aka Nakul of Swaran Ghar feels that the name of the show is beautiful and apt for the concept. He explains that Swaran Ghar means ‘a golden home’ that is emotionally and financially happy. “Nakul is my favourite character in Swaran Ghar, I just love being him on screen. His shades, moods, and characteristics are just amazing. There is so much to do and explore as an actor here. I feel connected to Nakul; many times while acting, I realised that I had used many of his dialogues in real life too,” he says.
The content of the show Swaran Ghar is different. Sandeep adds, “It’s fresh and quite relatable.”
