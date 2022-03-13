Sangram comes in support of Payal Rohtagi

Actress Payal Rohatgi always speaks her mind. Ever since her entry in the show, Lock-Upp, she is once again in the news. While netizens love Payal and her straightforwardness and the honesty to call a spade a spade, the contestants seem to have ganged up to trouble the actress.

Now Payal’s partner Sangram Singh has entered the Lock-Upp arena in her support. Sangram says, “Payal is an intelligent woman. She knows politics, history and has an amazing general knowledge as far as I know her. But when you are suddenly posed a question, at times your mind goes blank. It happens to all of us.”

All praise for Payal, he adds, “I am very inspired by Payal, the way she lives her life in the positive way. She is an early riser and goes to bed by 10. She does yoga and meditation. In this game, I find Payal as a strong contender.”