Sanjay Gagnani, who is seen in Zee TV’s ‘KundaliBhagya’, is a loving husband

Sanjay Gagnani who is seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya married longtime girlfriend Poonam Preet last year and while the two have been turning heads with their glitzy appearances, it is Sanjay’s sweet gestures for his wifey that will melt your hearts. The actor, who has been caught up with Kundali Bhagya’s shoot, rarely gets to spend a lot of time with Bebo, like he fondly calls Poonam. To make up for the lost time, he cooks her breakfast every day and they chill together while munching on some yummy food, before he leaves for shoot.

As Sanjay says, “I am always shooting, so planning something for Poonam becomes difficult at times. In fact, we rarely get to spend time with each other. So, I came up with a smart solution that will not only make her feel special, but will also allow us to chill together. I thought about surprising Bebo (Poonam) with a healthy breakfast one fine day. Actually, when I was a child, I learnt how to make scrambled eggs from my mother, and that’s what I made for her for breakfast one morning and she loved it. Since then, we’ve made it into a habit that I will get up slightly early, cook some wonderful breakfast and after freshening up, we both sit with each other, have breakfast and chat as much as we can.”