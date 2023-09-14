Sanjeev Sharma talks about playing King Himvaan

Actor Sanjeev Sharma is garnering love for his portrayal of King Himvaan in Colors Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav. Sanjeev expresses that playing the role of a father is special for him. He opens up that he always hoped to have a daughter and through this show, he has two daughters on screen, Parvati and Ganga.

Sanjeev says, “In the show, I have the privilege of portraying King Himvaan, who serves as the guardian deity of the Himalayas. This role is special to me as a father. Playing the role of a father to two incredibly powerful Goddesses, Parvati (Subha Rajput) and Ganga (Prachi Bansal), fills me with immense love and pride. I always wanted a daughter in real life and through this show, I got that chance.”