Sanket Choukse feels it's the best time to be in showbiz

Actor Sanket Choukse, who plays the role of Laxman in Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman, says he loves being part of the project. The actor adds that the show is doing well, and he is glad that people are liking his performance. He says, “I want to thank everyone for such a great response. The best compliment which I have got till now is that I am looking like a warrior. I love to do what I do, which is acting and that makes my day, every time I face the camera. So, no work is hard work if you do what you love to do.”

Sanket adds that this is the best time to be part of showbiz. “It’s always nice to see evolution in a positive manner. I feel lucky to be part of this generation to get the chance to challenge my own limits to achieve and fulfill higher expectations of the audience,” he says.