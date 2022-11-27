Sanket Choukse feels it's the best time to be in showbiz

Actor Sanket Choukse, who plays the role of Laxman in Dangal TV’s Jai Hanuman, says he loves being part of the project. The actor adds that the show is doing well, and he is glad that people are liking his performance. He says, “I want to thank everyone for such a great response. The best compliment which I have got till now is that I am looking like a warrior. I love to do what I do, which is acting and that makes my day, every time I face the camera. So, no work is hard work if you do what you love to do.”
Sanket adds that this is the best time to be part of showbiz. “It’s always nice to see evolution in a positive manner. I feel lucky to be part of this generation to get the chance to challenge my own limits to achieve and fulfill higher expectations of the audience,” he says.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Anti-lockdown protests intensify in China as Covid cases hit record high
Videos of protests from various university campuses where st...
Haryana panchayat election results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for panchayat samiti, zila parishad under way
INLD leader and MLA Abhay Chautala's son Karan Chautala wins...
20-year-old student from Haryana dies after being hit and dragged by truck in Canada
Saini was hit and dragged by a white pickup truck at the int...
MP Police register case over video of pro-Pak slogans during Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra
BJP’s malicious attempt to defame the Yatra by using fake vi...
‘Mann ki Baat’: Assuming G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India, says PM Modi
Says India must use G20 leadership to focus on global welfar...