Santhanam's horror comedy DD Returns to premiere on OTT

ZEE5 is gearing up for its next OTT release, DD Returns. The movie was a huge success in theatres. Directed by S Prem Anand, the film is one of the best Tamil comedy films in recent times with a pinch of horror. It will release on ZEE5 on September 1.

It features an ensemble cast like Santhanam, Surbhi, Redin Kingsley, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Pradeep Rawat, Masoom Shankar, FEFSI Vijayan, Rajendran and Munishkanth. Director S. Prem Anand said, “I really wanted the film to make a mark in the horror comedy genre. I took my time to envision a perfect balance between the horror and comic elements so that the hilarity of the plot lasts till the end.

Actor Santhanam added, “When I was first presented with the storyline of the film, I was really impressed by the tightly knit writing. I am delighted that I was able to bring life to Prem sir’s vision for the film.”