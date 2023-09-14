Sanya Malhotra talks about her role in Jawan

The limited screen time in Jawan never bothered Sanya Malhotra, as the actress says she was more focused on what she could learn from superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the film’s team. Malhotra has a pivotal, but small role in the Atlee directorial as Dr Eeram, a former doctor who is part of Shah Rukh’s team of vigilantes.
She also gave the example of Shah Rukh’s appearance in Kamal Haasan’s 2000 movie Hey Ram and said, “In Hey Ram, he had done a character just for the script and love of acting, which gives me a lot of confidence as an actor. When I got this opportunity, it’s something I could never have said no to because I’m a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and to get to work with him, to be around him, to see him work – why would I say no to it even in my dreams?”
Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra, as well as Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in guest appearances.
Malhotra called Shah Rukh an ‘institution’ and that she learnt a lot from the actor. The 31-year-old actress said she learnt a lot on the sets of her first film Dangal as well. In Dangal she shared the screen with Aamir Khan, and it came in handy when she signed for Jawan.
