Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is about a girl's journey from Jhansi to Mumbai

Sony Entertainment Television has dropped the promo video of its upcoming show, titled Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. Megha Ray is roped in to play the lead. The show’s logline, as revealed in the promo, is “Zindagi se ek mauka maanga tha, par yahan toh haazaro dhakke khaane pad rahe hain.”
