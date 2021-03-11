Sara Ali Khan has an interesting idea of minting money on The KhatraKhatra Show on Voot

The Khatra Khatra Show on Voot is making headlines for all the right reasons! Led by Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Farah Khan, this interactive game show leaves no stone unturned to tickle the audiences’ funny bone by redefining comedy. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently took the stage of the show with her energising presence. In a hilarious dare, the beloved daughter of Saif Ali Khan was challenged by Bharti Singh to make money from fans!
So, Sara hit the streets and charged money from pedestrians for taking selfies with her. She was heard saying, “Selfie chahiye to paisa dena padega!” Apart from selfies, Sara Ali Khan also gave autographs to fans, sang a song , and went on a bike ride with a stranger, all to complete her dare!
