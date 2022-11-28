Sara Khan joins Palkho Ki Chhanv Mein 2 team

Just two months after her last show Spy Bahu ended, Sara Khan is back in action. She has joined Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2 and will play Tanya Rastogi, an NRI.

Sara says, “Tanya is the antagonist, who has developed a liking for Nandan (Ashish Dixit). She enters the house with her mother, and the story progresses.” Her last fiction show Spy Bahu ended within six months, just a couple of months after she joined the cast. Talking about it, Sara says, “It was quite abrupt and I wasn’t satisfied, as this was the first time a show ended soon after I joined it. It wasn’t a good feeling.”

Sara had become an overnight star after the success of her show, Bidaai.