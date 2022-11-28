Sara Khan joins Palkho Ki Chhanv Mein 2 team

Just two months after her last show Spy Bahu ended, Sara Khan is back in action. She has joined Palkon Ki Chhanv Mein 2 and will play Tanya Rastogi, an NRI.
Sara says, “Tanya is the antagonist, who has developed a liking for Nandan (Ashish Dixit). She enters the house with her mother, and the story progresses.” Her last fiction show Spy Bahu ended within six months, just a couple of months after she joined the cast. Talking about it, Sara says, “It was quite abrupt and I wasn’t satisfied, as this was the first time a show ended soon after I joined it. It wasn’t a good feeling.”
Sara had become an overnight star after the success of her show, Bidaai.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...