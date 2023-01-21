Sargun Mehta is happy as there is no paparazzi culture in Punjabi cinema

While public appearances seem to be the way to get popular now, actress Sargun Mehta says that this culture doesn’t exist in the Punjabi film industry.

She says that the Punjabi industry is taking time to recover its losses and again become popular with good content. She says, “There’s no paparazzi culture in Punjabi and I am very happy (laughs). I am always in my tracksuit when I am not shooting. I want people to talk about me in terms of my work and not how I walked out of my gym, the airport, etc. If somebody clicks me, that’s fine but it never really excites me.”

She adds, “Every industry takes time to evolve. Punjabi cinema was very popular once and then it completely shut down. There was a lull for about 10-12 years and it picked up again in the last 7-8 years. I guess it was the trust of the audience also and now, we are building it every day. There was a time when people from Punjab wouldn’t watch Punjabi films. We had to also move with time, get the quality up, and budget right for the audience to come back to trust us and watch our films.”

Talking about how she takes on a role, she says, “It is definitely not easy but I don’t take the pressure of who is going to be my co-star and who will be directing the film. I disconnect from everything and focus only on the script and whether it excites me. If it does, it is a yes otherwise no matter who’s in the film, I would never do it. Many told me not to do the film, Moh, because it wouldn’t work in theatres but I chose to say yes to it because I wanted to do a film like that. Some decisions might work, and some won’t but everything you do will be worth it. I am happy with the choices I made.”