Sargun Mehta promotes the title track of her new musical show, Junooniyatt

Sargun Mehta is excited about her next production, Junooniyatt, on Colors. Her latest Instagram post shows her dancing to the tunes of Junooniyatt title track along with choreographer Yassh. She shared the video and wrote, “#junooniyatt title track out.”

Popular music makers Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant have composed the music of the song. Junooniyatt is a musical TV show that stars Neha Rana, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig in the leading roles of Jahaan, Ilaahi and Jordan, respectively. It is a high-octane drama with beautiful music and dance performances.