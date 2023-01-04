Sarita Joshi plays Sakubai

Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award-winner Sarita Joshi has worked in Gujarati and Hindi theatre, television shows and films.
The actor, who essays the titular role in Nadira Zahir Babbar’s classic play Sakubai, says, “This character reminds me of so many powerful, generous, giving women who helped me raise my children as a working mother. Sakubai is very close to my heart because it reminds me of countless undervalued, overworked domestic workers, who are so much more than a bai. Like Sakubai, they have lived through great challenges and yet face every day with grit and a smile.”
Joshi, who began her theatre journey as a young girl, adds, “My late husband Pravin Joshi was a very good director, who gave a new direction to Gujarati theatre. I also worked with stalwarts like playwright, actor and director Adi Marzban.”
It will be aired on Tata Play Theatre on January 5.
