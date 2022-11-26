Satish Kaushik to play a judge in upcoming film Patna Shukla

Having portrayed several memorable characters in his film career spanning more than four decades, actor Satish Kaushik is excited to embark on a new journey and a role that he hasn’t played on screen before.

Essaying the character of a judge for the first time in Arbaaz Khan’s production Patna Shukla, the veteran and successful filmmaker has commenced filming for the movie in Bhopal, which is being directed by Vivek Budakoti.

The film also features Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Satish Kaushik informs, “I am playing the role of a judge for the first time in my career.’ — IANS