Satish Kaushik to play a judge in upcoming film Patna Shukla

Having portrayed several memorable characters in his film career spanning more than four decades, actor Satish Kaushik is excited to embark on a new journey and a role that he hasn’t played on screen before.
Essaying the character of a judge for the first time in Arbaaz Khan’s production Patna Shukla, the veteran and successful filmmaker has commenced filming for the movie in Bhopal, which is being directed by Vivek Budakoti.
The film also features Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, Manav Vij and Chandan Roy Sanyal. Satish Kaushik informs, “I am playing the role of a judge for the first time in my career.’ — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...