Saumya Tandon joins File No 323

Suniel Shetty, Anurag Kashyap-starrer File No 323 is an upcoming film based on financial scams of India. It will chronicle frauds by Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Now, actress Saumya Tandon has been roped in to play Anurag Kashyap’s wife. TMS
