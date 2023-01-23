Saurabh Prajapati talks about his song with Terence Lewis, Aao Naa

Young director and choreographer Saurabh Prajapati is making his presence felt. Whether it is his latest song Yai Re with Yo Yo Honey Singh or his other songs with talented composer-singer Vishal Mishra, he has been doing consistently good work. His song with Terence Lewis, Aao Naa, sung by Vishal Mishra, was launched last year in popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Saurabh says, “We launched it on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. It was a special because a few years ago during Jhalak Season 9, I was a part of the choreography team. Coming and promoting my song as a director on the same show was like a dream come true. I can say my heart was full of gratitude. We did a preview of our song for the live audience and it got a great response. I remember when we showed the video to Karan Johar, he loved it. The dancing diva Madhuri Dixit also praised our work. She is a legend herself, so it means a lot to me.” He adds, “I made Terence Lewis do contemporary dance under water. I love to do things which are unexplored.”