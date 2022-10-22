Sayali Salunkhe celebrates Diwali with differently abled kids

Sayali Salunkhe, who plays Indu in Star Bharat television series Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover, will be celebrating this Diwali with youngsters who have special needs.

She has had a deep appreciation for these youngsters since she was a child, and she intends to make this holiday season fun and full of surprises for them. She says, “My school took me on a vacation when I was in grades 7-8, and I had to spend some time with physically challenged kids.”

She continues, “My aunt is also differently abled. Since I was a kid, I’ve seen everything, I’ve seen the difficulties they face, the pain. There are a lot of people and kids who can be made to feel special and loved. I haven’t had the chance to celebrate Diwali in maybe four or five years due to my busy shooting schedule, but before that, of course, I used to do so with my family and friends. I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to celebrate with these youngsters.”