Sayisha Gupta of Mohali makes it to top six of ‘Superstar Singer 2’

After weeks of impressing the judges, Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali, and the audiences alike, with their exceptional singing, the new chapter of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 has got its top six finalists. Contestants aka the ‘Best Bache Ever’ — Mohammad Faiz, Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Aryananda R Babu, Rituraj and Sayisha Gupta — are all set to mesmerise everybody one last time with their melodious voices, as they give their best to win the coveted title of Superstar Singer in the finale.
Superstar Singer 2’s very own Miss Mohali, Sayisha Gupta, says, “I am blessed to be part of this show. I am grateful to the audience and my captain Pawan bhaiya, who have supported and loved me throughout my journey. The show has given me numerous opportunities to explore my skills as a singer and performer. I am excited and honoured to perform in the finale. I hope viewers will enjoy our performances.”
