Scam 2003: The Telgi story

SonyLiv

As the first part of the show left off on a cliff-hanger, the wait finally ends for Hansal Mehta’s Scam franchise’s second part. The biographical thriller is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Gagan Dev Riar, Mukesh Tiwari and Sana Amin Sheikh. The series is based on the counterfeiting of stamp papers by Abdul Karim Telgi.

Takeshi’s Castle

Prime Video

High on nostalgia, the all-time favourite Japanese show has been revived by the digital medium for Indian audiences. Giving the voiceover for the show, in which different competitions are held, is actor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bham. Jaaved Jaffrey’s hilarious mimicry and commentary in the earlier episodes had made the show a hit.

Temptation Island India

JioCinema

It is the Indian version of American dating reality show, Temptation Island. Filmed in Alibaug, the series will be hosted by Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra. The show will test the strength of love amongst the contestants. Bigg Boss OTT participant Abhishek Malhan will also be participating in it.

Hurricane Season

Netflix

Adapted from Fernanda Melchor’s novel by the same name, it focuses on the events surrounding the murder of the Witch of La Matosa, an impoverished fictional town in Mexico through which Melchor explores violence and machismo in Mexican society. The gritty and dark genre film is directed by Elisa Miller, winner of the Golden Palm at Cannes.