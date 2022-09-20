 In the wake of Chandigarh University uproar, here's a look at some films that have highlighted the issue of objectionable videos : The Tribune India

luv ka the end

Sheetal

In Chandigarh University, located in Gharaun, Punjab, a massive protest broke out after it was alleged someone had recorded objectionable videos inside a girls’ hostel. Soon it turned into a national issue with people demanding justice for the victims as twitter trends with hashtags, #ChandigarhUniversityMMS #ChandigarhUniveristy and #JusticeForCUGirls. We bring you movies that have highlighted this issue.

Dev D

Twitter investigation

Some Twitter users compared the situation to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s film Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017), and even said the actor had solved the case in the movie before it happened in Chandigarh University! The film is a Telugu adaptation of Malayalam movie Pretham (2016). The plot revolves around the mentalist Rudra (Nagarjuna). Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Amrutha and commits suicide after a video where she is seen bathing is leaked online. Rudra eventually finds the culprit.

Ragini MMS

Real take

Released in 2011, the film Ragini MMS was partly based on the real story of a girl from Delhi named Deepika and partly on American Horror film Parnormal Activity. The film is about Rajkummar Rao and how he makes money by selling vulgar videos of girls, before he becomes the victim. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, this film also got a sequel Ragini MMS 2, which was released in 2014.

Lens eye

Another Ekta Kapoor production, Love, Sex Aur Dhoka (LSD), was screened at the 2010 London Indian Film Festival and the Munich International Film Festival. An anthology film, it had three separate yet interlinked stories Love (Titled Superhit Pyaar), Sex (Titled Paap Ki Dukkaan) and Dhokha (Titled Badnaam Shohorat) highlighting honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.

Hacked

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Taaha Shah, the film Luv Ka The End also explores the subject wherein the camera is used for an obscene purpose.

The film Dev D, starring Kalki Koechlin, is a current-day take on Devdas, and sheds light on how modern Chandramukhi was brought into the flesh trade.

Kalyug, directed by Mohit Suri, is about a newlywed couple, played by Kunal Kemmu and Smiley Suri, and how their honeymoon turns into a nightmare because of a camera placed inside the hotel room. While the wife commits suicide, Kunal is sent behind bars and blamed for the whole scandal. Kunal (also his character’s name) later sets out to seek revenge upon those in the porn industry. Hina Khan’s Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt, highlighted the same issue too.

Raveena Tandon’s web series Aranyak also has a sub-plot that deals with leaked videos.

Caught in the web

  • On Sunday, there was news of ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh’s MMS doing the rounds online. However, the actress has said she would not cry over the cheap act as her pictures are morphed.
  • South-Indian actress Nayanthara’s pictures with ex-boyfriend Simbu surfaced online when she was about to get married to Vignesh Shivan.
  • PS-1 actress Trisha Krishnan’s photos of her modelling days also went viral, but were later declared fake.
  • In 2020, an inappropriate video of Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar was circulated and the actress registered a complaint. She also shared a powerful message on Instagram, “I am strong but not everybody is. Those who watch and re-send these videos, knowing well these are morphed and fake; just remember you too have sisters and daughters at home.” Pollywood industry also stood up in support of Mandy as #StopCyberBullying got viral.
  • In 2017, a 24-year-old youth was charged for damaging the reputation of a Tollywood actress. He was allegedly operating four websites and earning Rs 500 to 10,000 per month for morphed pictures.

