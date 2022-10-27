Schitt's Creek executive producer Ben Feigin dies at 47

Ben Feigin, an award-winning producer on Schitt’s Creek and founder and CEO of Equation Unlimited, LLC, passed away due to pancreatic cancer. He was 47 years old.

Feigin’s death was confirmed by United Talent Agency, his own former employer.

Feigin served as executive producer on Schitt’s Creek, serving as a key force in the series’ development and launch. Feigin also steered ancillary enterprises for the series, such as the documentary, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: Schitt’s Creek Farewell, a pop-up immersive experience based on the show and other merchandising projects.—IANS