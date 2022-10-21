'Sci-fi can feel clinical,' says Chloe Grace Moretz on her next film, The Peripheral

Sci-Fi drama The Peripheral is set to premiere on Prime Video today. Based on the novel of the same name by William Gibson, the series will take us through the years from 2032 to 2099.

Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) unknowingly get involved in dangerous crimes through simulation games that are way too real. Talking about the interesting storyline, Chloe said, “It is fresh and exciting. It is really grounded in the emotional relationship between Flynne and Burton. To me, that’s an interesting aspect because sometimes sci-fi can feel clinical but The Peripheral is warm and inviting. ”